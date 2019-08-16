Flying drones over Chandrababu Naidu's residence spark tension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday morning, when TDP activists led by Devineni Avinash and T Janardhan picked up a heated argument with police for allowing three-people to scan the area using drones. They described it as a breach of security at the house of a person under Z plus category security cover.

Chandrababu Naidu, who learnt of the incident called up DGP Gautham Sawang to lodge his protest. He sought to know how the drone was allowed to fly in the high-security zone and who was operating it. He questioned why his security is being compromised.

Former irrigation minister Devineni Uma and other TDP rushed to the spot and condemned the incident. They described it as an irresponsible behaviour of the State Government.

Meanwhile, police took the three people - whose identity was not disclosed into custody. Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadhav clarified that drones were being used by the water resources department to keep track of the increasing flood situation in Krishna river upstream of Prakasam Barrage for the past three days. He said his department has given permission for the operation of drone for official purpose

“Keeping track of the flood-affected areas and taking necessary relief measures is the responsibility of the State Government. TDP leaders are indulging in a political drama,” he said and asked the protesting TDP leaders not to interrupt officials from discharging their duty.