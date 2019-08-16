Low lying areas in Krishna and Guntur districts inundated with increasing inflows in Krishna river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several low lying areas in Vijayawada and other areas downstream and upstream of Prakasam Barrage in both Krishna and Guntur districts were inundated in flood water of Krishna river, following heavy inflows into Prakasam Barrage and flood discharge at 7.13 lakh cusecs on Friday morning.

All the gates of Prakasam barrage were lifted to let out the flood water into the sea and different canals. Authorities have issued a second flood warning on Friday early hours, which is expected to continue for another 24 hours. Vehicular traffic on Prakasam Barrage was stopped as a precautionary measure.

While several colonies in Krishnalanka, Rani Gari Thota, Ramlingeswara Nagar in Vijayawada located downstream of Prakasam barrage, Ferry ghat in Ibrahimpatnam, where Pavitra Sangamam is located upstream of Prakasam barrage were inundated. It is feared that, if the flood flow increases further, it might inundate the roads in Ibrahimpatnam as well.

Krishna district administration is evacuating people from Mopidevi, Kokkliggadda, Kothapalem and Bobbaralaknka.

On the other hand, several villages along the course of the Krishna river in Guntur district are also getting inundated. Pedda Madduru village of Amaravati mandal was inundated, with large volumes of floodwater entering the village. Traffic was stopped on the road between Amaravati and Vijayawada as a precautionary measure.

According to APSDMA, a total 3,240 people in 12 villages of 6 mandals in Krishna, 709 people in 39 villages of 12 mandals in Guntur district were affected. So far, 27 relief camps have been organised in Krishna district where 11,000 people are taking shelter while eight such camps were organised in Guntur district.

As per the preliminary damage report, 160 houses in Krishna district were damaged while 315 houses are marooned. In Guntur district, as many as 537 houses are marooned. As much as 935 hectares of agriculture crop and 791 hectares of horticulture crop were submerged in floodwater in Krishna district while it is 678 hectares of agriculture crop and 654 acres of horticulture crop in Guntur district. 20 hectares of the mulberry crop was also submerged in Krishna district.

Alreas120 NDRF personnel along with 84 fire service personnel are involved in flood relief works in Krishna while 60 NDRF and 28 Fire Service Personnel are engaged in flood relief operations in Guntur district.

On the other hand, water levels in the Godavari river at Polavaram project, with heavy inflows from Pranahita river. Road connectivity to 19 villages in Polavaram and several more in Veleripadu Mandal of West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district is yet again cut off

District administration of both the districts are on high alert and at any moment notice, people from flood vulnerable villages will be shifted to safer locations. At 1 p.m. on Friday, the flood discharge at Dowaleswaram in Godavari river was at 6.64 lakh cusecs.