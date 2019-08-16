Police rescue nine children

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-human trafficking unit members conducted search operations under the supervision of additional SP YT Naidu and rescued nine children, who were working in the hotels, tea stalls, shops and other organisations at the Pedakakani police station limits in Guntur district.

The police officers shifted seven children to the Child Home at Guntur and the remaining two children were handed over to their parents after counselling. The police found that two children along with a girl child were working at a hotel and tea stall in Pedakakani. Additional SP YT Naidu directed the station house officer of Pedakakani to book cases against the hotel and tea stalls owners.