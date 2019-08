By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Holding a 365-ft tricolour, students took out a rally at Mangalagiri on Thursday on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy led the rally. Guntur District Swarnakara Samskhema Sangham president Parupalli Mahesh organised the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said that the students should remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to bring Independence to the country from the British rule and strive for nation-building