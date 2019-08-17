Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Government Corporation to run 3,500 liquor stores; timing 10 am to 9 pm

Published: 17th August 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:18 AM

The retail liquor outlets in urban areas would have five staff, while those in rural areas would have four. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Excise department has issued operational guidelines for the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL) to run retail liquor outlets. The government has decided to run 3,500 liquor stores for 2019-20 from 10 am to 9 pm except on dry days. 

According to the guidelines issued on Friday, the number of outlets per corporation, municipality and mandals would be fixed by the Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition.

The retail liquor outlets in urban areas would have five staff, while those in rural areas would have four. The staff include one shop supervisor, two or three salesmen, and one watchman.

While the supervisor would be paid Rs 17,500 a month, the salesperson would get Rs 15,000 per month. They would be eligible for Provident Fund and Employee’s State Insurance (ESI).

They would be appointed on contract or outsourcing basis for a period of one year. Only the candidates who are a native of the mandal/local body in which the shop is located would be hired.

Two district-level panels, with the respective joint collector as its chairman and members from the excise and prohibition department as members, would decide on the location of the shop based on lowest quotations and on the selection of manpower. Another panel has been constituted to fix transportation chargers for the stock.

