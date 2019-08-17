Dalit couple from Andhra Pradesh thrashed by panchayat men for falling in love

By Online Desk

A Dalit couple from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district was allegedly thrashed by village elders for falling in love.

The incident came to light after a video clip of the same went viral on Friday. In that clip, the girl and the boy can be seen surrounded by villagers during a khap panchayat where they were slapped and canned.

The 17-year-old girl and the boy (20) were closely related and had fled the village but were traced by their parents. When the minor tried to elope again, her parents allegedly asked the village elders to discipline them.

As per the District Superintendent of Police B Satya Yesu Babu, the police had not received any complaint but based on the video filed a case suo motu against the village elder, Boya Lingappa.