Reverse tendering modalities out 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is keen on going for reverse tendering for various engineering works across departments, released modalities for the same on Friday.

The government decided to relax the ‘restrictive’ clause of the requirement of company registration in AP to encourage larger participation and to split or club the works into packages if bidders’ participation is not good as expected.

The modalities as per the order issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das are listed in the box.