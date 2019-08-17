Home States Andhra Pradesh

Single application enough to set up firms: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

He said that the state and USIBC can prepare a roadmap to achieve investment and trade targets especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, healthcare, education etc.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making a strong pitch for investors to set up industries in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government will create industry-friendly atmosphere. 

“A single application is enough for those who are keen on setting up industries in Andhra Pradesh and,” Jagan Mohan Reddy assured and asserted that his government will make earnest efforts to remove hurdles, if any, to investors.

“My office (CMO) will take care of processing applications. The Investment Promotion and Monitoring Authority (IPMA) will extend the required cooperation to industrialists and investors and provide them the required land, electricity, water and other facilities,’’ the Chief Minister said, while participating in the US India Business Council (USIBC) round table, organised in Washington as part of his visit to the US late on Friday night.

Jagan promised corruption-free governance, transparency in procurement and contract management and investor-friendly experience through one-stop handholding of investors across the implementation lifecycle.

He complimented the USIBC for working with the Government of India to identify ‘5 big ideas’ that will catalyse the US-India Economic Partnership and welcomed the Council to work with AP government also to identify ‘5 big ideas’ to catalyse the US-Andhra Pradesh Economic Partnership.” “Andhra Pradesh is poised to catalyse investments, capital and partnerships owing to robust infrastructure for connectivity, enabling policies, integration with global value chains, shifting demographic dividend and a ready workforce,’’ he said.  

“AP and USIBC can prepare a road map to achieve investment and trade targets especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, infrastructure and manufacturing,” he said. Jagan presented his government’s model for the development of the State, built on ‘Navaratnalu’.

He said he was committed to strengthening the human, physical, natural and financial resources, though the launch of several programmes based on a four-pronged approach towards transformational governance.
Irfan Nooruddin, Director of the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council, said that “the council would help AP to engage closely with the private sector on building climate resilience.” IPMA Chief Executive Officer PV Ramesh and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Indian Ambassador to the US Harshavardhan Shringla hosted a dinner for the Chief Minister and his wife. Shringla said that Jagan’s victory is a landmark event and will contribute to India’s rise to a USD 5 trillion economy.

Earlier, Jagan had a meeting with the leaders of various sectors and later met diplomats of South Asia countries. During his meeting with Irfan Nooruddin, he invited Claudia Lilian of the renowned pharmaceutical firm Gilid to have a tie-up with firms in AP to manufacture medicines for HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis B and C apart from utilising the facilities in the State to manufacture high-end medicines. As part of his visit to the US, Jagan will participate in the ‘Meet with the Telugu Diaspora’ at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention centre, Dallas, in the early hours of Sunday.

