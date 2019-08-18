70th Vana Mahotsavam observed in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of the 70th Vana Mahotsavam, Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar urged the public to plant saplings in order to protect the environment.

He planted saplings at NGO Colony on the main road of Narasaraopet in Guntur on Saturday and said that they aimed to plant 5.6 lakh saplings a day in the district and all necessary arrangements were made accordingly.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation in coordination with the Social Forest Department jointly conducted the afforestation drive in Guntur. Collector Samuel Anand said that all department heads, people’s representatives, students, NSS, NCC, National Green Core, social volunteers and others had actively taken part in the programme.

“We are going to plant 7.6 lakh saplings within a week. I encourage students to continue the practice of planting saplings to check the pollution levels and preserve a clean environment for the future generations,” the Collector said.

He further said that several social organizations have come forward to provide tree guards so that these can be protected better. He said that the GMC planted 6,000 saplings in the city on Saturday and an additional 29,000 will be planted in the upcoming days.

GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar, DFO Bhimaiah, RDO S Bhaskar Reddy, Tahsildar Mohan Rao, GMC EE Santhi Raju, MHO Ch Sobha Rani and others participated in the drive.