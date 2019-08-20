Prank claims life of student Punganur municipal school

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A prank played by some students claimed the life of a Class I student of a municipal school in Punganur. According to sources, the boy Harshavardhan was locked up in the washroom of the school by some students on August 17.

The petrified boy spent several hours in the bathroom. Meanwhile, some of the students who heard his cries for help opened the door and informed the school authorities, who shifted him to the hospital. The boy died while undergoing treatment in the hospital on August 18.

When contacted, the Punganur police said the boy had been suffering from fever since August 14. The police also clarified that nobody has come forward to file a complaint about the incident so far.