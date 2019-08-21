Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna floods man-made: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

Citing the floodwater takes time in moving from place to place and with the CWC warning, the government had enough time to avoid floods, but it did not do it with its ulterior motive. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu held the State government responsible for the Krishna floods which affected thousands of families in low-lying areas of Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna and Guntur districts. The TDP chief, who visited the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada and other areas along with former minister Devineni Uma, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao on Tuesday said State government had mismanaged the floodwater to create problems to him.

“The Krishna flood is man-made. It could have been prevented, but the government intentionally stocked large volumes of water to flood my house on the river bank, but in the process, they flooded your houses, which is unforgivable,” Naidu alleged. 

Citing the floodwater takes time in moving from place to place and with the CWC warning, the government had enough time to avoid floods, but it did not do it with its ulterior motive. “They used drones to monitor my house, instead of undertaking relief works. You all know that drones can be used for other purposes apart from taking photos.

I never cared for my life, but I am worried about the safety of the people. They have even closed down Anna canteens, which would have been helpful in providing food to the flood victims,” he said. Later, speaking to media persons, Naidu stressed the need for completing the flood retaining wall and allotting house plots to the flood victims.

