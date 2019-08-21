Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah dies of heart attack

In his second term as MLA, Brahmaiah was inducted into the then Naidu's government and served as minister for small scale industries.

TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah

TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah died of a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. A two-time MLA from Rajampet Assembly constituency in Kadapa district, Brahmaiah served as a minister in former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.

Brahmaiah won from Rajampet assembly constituency in 1994 and 1999 elections consecutively. In his second term as MLA, he was inducted into the then Naidu's government and served as minister for small scale industries. Brahmaiah lost in the 2004 elections.

Brahmaiah made all out efforts to get the TDP party ticket in the recently held elections and during his stay in Vijayawada he suffered a cardiac arrest and was treated in a hospital. He, however, could not get the party ticket.

On the early hours of Wednesday, Brahmaiah suffered another stroke and was shifted to a nearby hospital in his native town of Kadapa. After first aid, his family members were shifting him to Hyderabad for better treatment when Brahmaiah breathed his last.

Family members said the last rites of Brahmaiah will be performed on Thursday. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Former IT minister Nara Lokesh condoled the death of Brahmaiah.
 

