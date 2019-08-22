Home States Andhra Pradesh

Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations Superintendent of Police suggests healthy ragging as bridge between seniors and juniors in college

Addressing the Anti-Ragging Meet-2019 at, she said that ragging was found in military institutes in the 16th century to wipe out fear, inferiority complex and home sickness among freshers.

Published: 22nd August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

ragging

Image for representational purpose for Ragging.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) Superintendent of Police GR Radhika on Wednesday observed that senior students in colleges, especially medical and engineering colleges, were misusing ragging of freshers to satisfy their sadistic mentality.

Addressing the Anti-Ragging Meet-2019 at, she said that ragging was found in military institutes in the 16th century to wipe out fear, inferiority complex and homesickness among freshers. “Later, the phenomenon spread to educational institutions in the entire world,” she said.

The SP said that it is unfortunate that though the prohibition of Ragging Act came into force in 1997, still anti-ragging meetings are being conducted. She advised the students to utilise the phenomenon as a bridge between seniors and freshers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations OCTOPUS ragging of freshers Anti-Ragging Meet-2019 prohibition of Ragging Act
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp