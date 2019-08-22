Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations Superintendent of Police suggests healthy ragging as bridge between seniors and juniors in college

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) Superintendent of Police GR Radhika on Wednesday observed that senior students in colleges, especially medical and engineering colleges, were misusing ragging of freshers to satisfy their sadistic mentality.

Addressing the Anti-Ragging Meet-2019 at, she said that ragging was found in military institutes in the 16th century to wipe out fear, inferiority complex and homesickness among freshers. “Later, the phenomenon spread to educational institutions in the entire world,” she said.

The SP said that it is unfortunate that though the prohibition of Ragging Act came into force in 1997, still anti-ragging meetings are being conducted. She advised the students to utilise the phenomenon as a bridge between seniors and freshers.