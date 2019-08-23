Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe ordered after ad promoting Jerusalem pilgrimage on APSRTC ticket sparks row

An image of the ticket issued by APSRTC for bus journey from Tirupati to Tirumala having the advertisement for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem went viral on social media, leading to severe criticism.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses, Andhra Pradesh govt buses

The image of the ticket issued by APSRTC for bus journey from Tirupati to Tirumala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an advertisement to promote pilgrimage to Jerusalem on the APSRTC bus tickets issued for the journey from Tirupati to Tirumala snowballing into controversy, the Endowments department ordered an inquiry on Friday. 

An image of the ticket issued by APSRTC for bus journey from Tirupati to Tirumala having the advertisement for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem went viral on social media, leading to severe criticism from the pilgrims. BJP leaders took the opportunity to hold the Government responsible for it and criticized its negligent attitude. 

Responding on the issue, Minister for Endowments Velampalle Srinivas said they have already ordered for a problem into the issue. He said in the preliminary inquiry it came to light that the tickets were published during TDP government for promoting the government-sponsored Jerusalem Pilgrimage scheme. 

The rolls of the tickets printed were meant for distribution to Nellore depot, but they were sent to Tirupati depot in violation of rules. “Stern action will be initiated against those responsible for the lapse,” he said. 

Minister also took exception to the Opposition making every small thing a major issue and linking it to the Chief Minister. He also found fault with some TV channels for intentionally highlight issue and will take legal action against such people.

He held previous TDP government responsible for the demolition of 40 temples, occult rituals in Kanaka Durga and Srikalahasti temples. Velamppalli claimed Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the lease of Temple lands to his near and dear and held him responsible for the deaths of 29 people during Godavari pushkaralu.  He reminded that P Manikyala Rao of BJP was endowment minister. 

According to the Purchase order issued on March 5, 2019, Perfect Coated Papers India Private Limited was asked to print the advertisement on 60,000 ticket rolls and the same were to be supplied to Nellore and Kadapa zones

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Jerusalem pilgrimage AP Endowments department APSRTC ticket Velampalle Srinivas
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp