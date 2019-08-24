Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh selected for Indo-Swiss building energy efficiency

Published: 24th August 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Andhra Pradesh, along with Gujarat and Rajasthan, have been selected for introduction of Indo-Swiss building energy efficiency technology which helps to considerably reduce temperatures, enhance thermal comfort in residential buildings and substantial reduction in energy consumption apart from reducing green house gas emissions.   

The Indo-Swiss energy efficient building technology is included in the Energy Conservation Building Code for residential buildings (ECBC-Residential) which can be a big advantage to the States like Andhra Pradesh, where the temperatures touch 48 degree Celsius in summer. By using this technology, even the low-income group families can be provided modern energy efficient and comfortable houses with world-class technology.  

In this connection, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has decided to conduct a two-day national workshop in Vijayawada on August 29 and 30 on the implementation of ECBC-R (Eco-Nivas Samhita part-1) to motivate stakeholders such as builders, architects, engineers, government officials and general public. Energy secretary N Srikanth informed Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy that as the ECBC-R facilitates cost-effective houses, AP would get enormous benefits from the ECBC-R as the government was planning to build lakhs of houses for the poor and the State has great potential in building sector. He said, according to BEE director general Abhay Bhakre, Switzerland would provide technical expertise and assistance for implementation of ECBC-R in States.  

Elaborating on ECBC-R, he said the code deals with the building envelop design such as roof, walls and windows. The ECBC-R design helps reduce temperature by not less than 4-8 degrees (as per the local weather conditions) inside the house comparing to outside temperature, which could be a big relief to people. It also ensures adequate natural ventilation and day lighting potential and will make sure that the housing that is cost effective with minimum 20% energy savings, reduction in electricity bills and provide safe and healthier environment in residential buildings. According to BEE, the ECBE-R is applicable to all residential buildings built on a plot area of greater or equal to 500 square meters. 

Explaining the necessity of the code, Srikant said the energy consumption in housing sector in India is expected to become a major future concern. According to BEE, the electricity consumption rose to about 260 Tera Watt hours (TWh) in 2016-17 from about 55 TWh in 1996-97 (more than four times) and it is expected to rise to anywhere between 630 and 940 TWh by 2032. 

Srikant further said that increased use of air-conditioning units in homes due to high temperatures is contributing to higher electricity demand in domestic sector. As this is expected to continue in future, the ECBC-R would certainly help reduce the demand to some extent, he said.  The energy department would implement the ECBC-R in the State with the support of Municipal Administration, Housing and R&B departments. He thanked the Ministry of Power and Director General BEE Abhay Bhakre for selecting AP for introducing Indo-Swiss building energy efficiency technology which will immensely benefit the people.

