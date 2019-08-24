Amaravati farmers plan to knock on PM’s door 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the YSRC government sending confusing signals over the development of Amaravati, farmers from the capital region, who had given their lands, have started approaching various political parties in a bid to garner support. The farmers are also contemplating on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the Centre to intervene, if the State government decides to relocate or downsize the capital.

On Friday, over 150 farmers met BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and expressed their concerns. They said that Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s remarks were worrisome, and also pointed out that most works in Amaravati had come to a halt.

“We had given the lands to the previous government, not a party. But, after the change of guard, we are facing problems. The minister’s comments are confusing and a propaganda is being done that the capital would be flooded. We are not even paid our annuity yet. Even if we meet the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials, there is no clarity,” the farmers told Kanna, requesting that the BJP supports them if the State plans to move the capital.

On the occasion, Kanna recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed when Amaravati was proposed as the capital in the past. “There is no relation between what the government has been saying and what it is doing. It appears as if the YSRC is working only for the welfare of a few. The Chief Minister has to clear the air over Amaravati. We feel that the capital should be here,” he said. He later wrote a letter to CM Jagan requesting that the delayed annuity payments be released immediately.

After meeting Kanna, the farmers also met CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao requesting support. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna found fault with the YSRC ministers for making different statements on different occasions. He also said that thousands of farmers had voluntarily given lands for the capital, and demanded that the government reveal its plans for Amaravati.It is also learnt that the farmers are planning to visit the national capital to meet the Prime Minister.