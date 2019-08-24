Naidu concerned only about his house: Water Resources minister Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting sharply to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that floods in river Krishna were man-made, Water Resources minister P Anil Kumar said that the former Cheif Minister was only concerned about his residence. He also alleged that Naidu gave a power point presentation only to divert the attention of the people from his and his partymen’s irregularities being exposed. In a statement on Friday, the minister said that the TDP chief only tried to present a case to suit his narrative. Earlier in the day, Naidu gave a presentation in an attempt to substantiate his claims that the recent floods in River Krishna were man-made.

“We expected that Naidu would speak at least one truth or present the inconvenience faced by a few people due to floods. But, all he talked about was how his house got inundated and why drones were used. He alleged that we were the reason for the floods and inundation. Would he agree he was the reason for the drought during his rule?” he sought to know.

He also slammed Naidu for claiming that the State government failed in diverting flood water to parched Rayalaseema districts. “He is unable to digest the fact that all reservoirs have water within two months of YSRC coming to power and we are diverting water to Rayalaseema from Srisailam. That is why he is making these allegations,” he observed.

Anil Kumar also noted that it appears as if Naidu was unhappy about the fact that farmers in Krishna delta were getting water this year. “Even though former speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao admitted to using Assembly furniture, Naidu had not made a single remark about it. We suspect that he gave the power point presentation on Krishna floods to divert people’s attention from his and his partymen’s corruption,” he said. The minister also suggested that the TDP chief, instead of making baseless accusations, concentrate on reviewing why his party faced a bitter defeat in the recent elections.