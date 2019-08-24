Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu concerned only about his house: Water Resources minister Anil Kumar

He also slammed Naidu for claiming that the State government failed in diverting flood water to parched Rayalaseema districts.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Reacting sharply to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that floods in river Krishna were man-made, Water Resources minister P Anil Kumar said that the former Cheif Minister was only concerned about his residence. He also alleged that Naidu gave a power point presentation only to divert the attention of the people from his and his partymen’s irregularities being exposed. In a statement on Friday, the minister said that the TDP chief only tried to present a case to suit his narrative. Earlier in the day, Naidu gave a presentation in an attempt to substantiate his claims that the recent floods in River Krishna were man-made. 

“We expected that Naidu would speak at least one truth or present the inconvenience faced by a few people due to floods. But, all he talked about was how his house got inundated and why drones were used. He alleged that we were the reason for the floods and inundation. Would he agree he was the reason for the drought during his rule?” he sought to know.

He also slammed Naidu for claiming that the State government failed in diverting flood water to parched Rayalaseema districts. “He is unable to digest the fact that all reservoirs have water within two months of YSRC coming to power and we are diverting water to Rayalaseema from Srisailam. That is why he is making these allegations,” he observed.

Anil Kumar also noted that it appears as if Naidu was unhappy about the fact that farmers in Krishna delta were getting water this year. “Even though former speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao admitted to using Assembly furniture, Naidu had not made a single remark about it. We suspect that he gave the power point presentation on Krishna floods to divert people’s attention from his and his partymen’s corruption,” he said. The minister also suggested that the TDP chief, instead of making baseless accusations, concentrate on reviewing why his party faced a bitter defeat in the recent elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumar Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp