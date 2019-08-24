Will you change capital Amaravati in the name of floods? TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when uncertainty prevailing over the development of Amaravati, the capital city, with some of the Ministers issuing statements that the location is prone to floods, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know if it is possible to change the capital in the name of floods.

“Will you change capital city from Mumbai as it got flooded in rains? Will you change capital from Delhi showing the floods of Yamuna river? Will change capital from Chennai and Hyderabad as they are getting inundated due to rain? Will change airport from Gannavaram citing the flow of rainwater into the lounge? How can Minister Botcha Satyanarayana issue a statement to change the capital city?’’ Naidu pointed out blaming the YSRC government responsible for the Krishna river floods, he charged that the government with ulterior motives to flood his residence and to inundate the capital city area caused the flash floods by releasing high quantity of water to Prakasam barrage all of a sudden.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Guntur on Friday, Naidu through presentation elaborated about the flow of water into various reservoirs right from Alamatti dam to the Prakasam barrage and flayed the state government for failing to make proper usage of the water and instead causing the flood.

“Despite drought conditions prevailing in Rayalaseema and there is scope for filling the reservoirs in the four districts of the region by diverting water from Srisailam, the government failed in the water management resulting in 309 TMCs of water going into the sea after creating floods causing crores of rupees loss to the people. Is it not irresponsible on part of the government?’Naidu remarked.

Naidu concerned about his residence: Anil Kumar

Reacting sharply to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that floods in river Krishna were man-made, Water Resources minister P Anil Kumar said that the former Chief Minister was only concerned about his residence. He also alleged that Naidu gave a power point presentation only to divert the attention of the people from his and his partymen’s irregularities being exposed. In a statement on Friday, the minister said that the TDP chief only tried to present a case to suit his narrative. Earlier in the day, TDP chief gave a presentation in an attempt to substantiate his claims that the recent floods in River Krishna were man-made.