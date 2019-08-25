Give up move to shift Andhra Pradesh capital: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan opposed the reported move of the State government to shift the capital from Amaravati and said it is not good in the interests of State.

Interacting with farmers from Amaravati who met him in Hyderabad on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said the YSRC government should abide by the decision taken by the previous TDP regime on the State capital and develop Amaravati. “If there are any lapses in development of capital Amaravati, they should be rectified. But, if the YSRC government goes ahead with its move to shift capital, people will lose faith in it,” he warned.

Taking exception to the remark of Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on capital Amaravati, the Jana Sena chief said a person in such a responsible post should not make such irresponsible statement.

The farmers who met Pawan Kalyan, lamented that the State government’s move had put their future in jeopardy. The Jana Sena chief assured them that he would visit Amaravati on August 30 and 31 to champion their cause.