New district body of AP NGOs formed

ONGOLE: Elections for a new body of the Prakasam district- AP Non-Gazetted Officers (AP NGOs) Association has been completed in a peaceful manner on Saturday and the body was elected unanimously by the members. K Sarath Babu and R Ch Krishna Reddy were re-elected as the president and general secretary, respectively, of the association for a period of another three-year term along with other members.

In this connection, all arrangements for the elections were made under the supervision of AP NGOA election returning officer ChVRC Sekhar Rao (Nellore district president, AP NGOA) here at the NGO Home and filing of nominations were started from morning in a peaceful atmosphere. By the evening, the Election Officer declared that all the nominations were filed in single-digit for all 14 positions, and they were all elected unanimously.

AP NGO’s State leaders, Chandrasekhar Reddy and B Srinivasa Rao, who attended as supervisors, congratulated the newly-elected president, general secretary and other 12 district office bearers.