Noted writer, Jagaddhatri ends life

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Writer, critic and member of Sahitya Akademi Jagaddhatri committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan, at her apartment in Venkojipalem area under MVP Police station limits in the city on Saturday. Reasons for her extreme step were not known.

According to sources, the writer reportedly left a suicide note stating that no one should be blamed for her death and that she was dejected with her life.

People close to her feel that she was depressed over some personal issues.

Several litterateurs and writers expressed condolences over her death. Pusarla Jagaddhatri did her MA in Telugu and Psychology and worked as a lecturer.