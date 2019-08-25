Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pregnant woman dies after walking 20 km to consult doctor in Vizag agency

The 28-year-old woman had gone to Boyithi in Madugula Mandal all the way from her village Jamadangi walking to consult an RMP doctor.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:03 PM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident a pregnant tribal woman of Pedabayalu Mandal died after she reportedly had to walk a distance of 20 km to consult a doctor. 

Though the incident happened five days ago it came to light on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim Lakshmi who was to deliver her baby in a few days died due to excessive bleeding. 

The 28-year-old woman had gone to Boyithi in Madugula Mandal all the way from her village Jamadangi walking to consult an RMP doctor.  After consulting the RMP doctor she started returning to her village. 

However, as she developed labour pains midway her relatives took her home in a sling. However, the woman and child died due to excess bleeding. Revenue officials submitted a report to higher authorities on the incident. 

