100-ft-deep sinkholes appear in two Kadapa's villages 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The mysterious formation of huge sinkholes with deafening noise at Eppenta and Bayanapalle villages on Sunday caused panic among villagers. The emergence of 100-feet-deep sinkholes in irrigation tanks is giving sleepless nights to villagers.

Farmers baffled finding a large sinkhole filled with water. People of these two villages are scared of entering their agricultural fields fearing formation of sinkholes. They said that sinkholes have formed due to lightning and heavy inflows from the Buggavanka project. The government must press scientists into service to ascertain the reasons for the formation of sinkholes and dispel fears of people, Ramamohan, a farmer said.