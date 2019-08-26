AirAsia urged to continue Visakhapatnam to Bangkok flights

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of reports that AirAsia will be suspending services from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth Advancement and Sports, Avanthi Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday held a meeting with Devasish Dutt, airport manager of Air Asia. The Minister asked the AirAsia official to continue its flight services FD116 - Bangkok - Vizag and FD117 - Vizag - Bangkok.

The airline is currently operating the service four times a week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday). However, it announced to discontinue the services from Sept 16. The Minister also spoke to AirAsia India operations official Suresh Naik and urged him to continue the services.