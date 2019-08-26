No non-Hindu practices at Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Taking a serious view of the reports of proselytization in Tirumala and also over non-Hindu employees working in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said those who were engaged in such activities should voluntarily give them up, so as not to hurt the sentiments of devotees.

He went on to add that they would not hesitate to conduct surprise inspections in the houses of endowments department employees to ensure that they were not practising any religion other than Hinduism.

Speaking to media in Tirupati on Sunday after a review meeting with TTD officials, the Chief Secretary said those who converted to other religions from Hinduism would not be allowed to continue in the service of the endowments department. “If anybody found working in the department, they would not be allowed to continue in important positions. If needed, surprise inspections will be conducted in the houses of employees to ensure they are not practising other religions,’’ he warned.

“Those non-Hindus working in the TTD should come out openly if they have the courage and leave the organisation,” he said. The antecedents of those who submitted a wrong declaration to conceal their religion for the sake of getting a job in the TTD would be checked and, if found violating rules, stern action would be taken. The Chief Secretary said printing advertisements to promote other religions on the rear side of tickets on buses to Tirumala was wrong and tantamount to serious lapse on the part of the APSRTC.

“Had the local management of the APSRTC been cautious, such incidents would not have happened,” he said and added that an inquiry was ordered into the entire episode. “Once the report is received, necessary action will be initiated,” he said.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents anywhere in the State, a State-level coordination committee would be formed shortly after discussing it with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CS explained.

Subramanyam also reviewed the arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled from September 2 and the maintenance of TTD museums.