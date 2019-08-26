Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Sex crimes against kids on the rise’

A seven-year-old girl was raped by a 63-year-old man in a remote village in the limits of Mandasa police station a few days ago. The offender was her neighbour. 

Published: 26th August 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A seven-year-old girl was raped by a 63-year-old man in a remote village in the limits of Mandasa police station a few days ago. The offender was her neighbour. 

He had negotiated to pay Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to the parents of the victim in the presence of village heads for not making it public. When the parents and village heads refused the proposal, it came to light and an FIR was registered against the accused.

Similarly, a student was reportedly sexually assaulted by a teacher in a hostel in the limits of Kotturu police station a few days ago. 

About 32 FIRs were registered in the district from January to July this year. Similarly, as many as 65 FIRs were registered in 2018 while 46 in 2017, 44 in 2016, 60 in 2015, 34 in 2014 and 17 cases were registered in 2013. 

On the whole as many as 298 POCSO cases were registered in the district since 2013 to July 2019. 
Neighbours and family members are the accused in 90% of child sexual assault cases in the district, said child protection officer I Laxmu Naidu. “Keeping this in view, we have formed child protection committees at all levels. About 545 village-level, 11 mandal-level, 25 urban-level and 25 ward-level committees were formed for the protection of children. 

TAGS
Mandasa police station
