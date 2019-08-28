Article 370 repeal not political issue, but national: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recalling that he was very anxious when the Bill to abrogate Article 370 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the upper house, on Tuesday asserted that abrogation of Article 370 was a national issue and not a political one. “People should speak in one voice on the abrogation of Article 370,’’ he said and cautioned that the neighbouring country would misuse fragmented opinion at international fora.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet on the completion of his two years in office here, Venkaiah said that abrogation of Article 370 was long overdue as it concerned the unity and integrity of the country. “Abrogation of Article 370 is good for the country, though there could be some temporary issues. It is not a political issue, but a national issue,” he maintained.

Asserting that Article 370 was only a temporary and transitory provision in the Constitution, the Vice President said that its dilution would lead to the industrialisation of Jammu and Kashmir, create employment and promote tourism.