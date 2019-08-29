Vice President hands over Sahayak to Indian Navy 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu formally handed over new generation ‘Sahayak’, a vital supply system, to the Indian Navy during Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Golden Jubilee celebrations here on Wednesday. Sahayak was jointly developed by NSTL and Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Addressing a gathering, Naidu said technology and innovation play a vital role in achieving make in India programme and to make the country self-reliant in all sectors. He went down the memory lane recalling his old days which he spent in Andhra University and about one-and-a-half years in Visakhapatnam Central Jail during Emergency and launching of his political career as an electioneering member of first mayor elections of Visakhapatnam. He said that he has retired from politics, but not tired of public service.

He described India as a peace-loving country. He said that India is developing weapons not for war, but for security purpose only. He thanked all scientists for making India secure and peaceful, prerequisites for progress. He explained in detail the government programmes, Make in India, Clean India, Digital India, Skill India, are enriching India in all aspects.

He congratulated the entire NSTL fraternity for crossing the milestone of 50-years in the service to the nation. He congratulated Team NSTL for the efforts it put in inducting Varunastra torpedo in the Indian Navy. He advised it to check back for the shortcomings and take up new challenges with more commitment.

To achieve Make in India R and D, academia and industry should work together to produce quality products and also services. DRDO should focus on futuristic technologies to become a world leader, he said. He said private sector should also invest in specific areas to produce systems and sub systems.He laid the foundation stone for sports and swimming pool complex and married officers’ accommodation.

He released a book ‘Photo essay-NSTL’s Golden Journey’. Naidu also released a special postal cover brought out on NSTL golden jubilee celebrations. He felicitated NSTL employees for their professional excellence on the occasion. DRDO chairperson Satish Reddy said Bhagavantam, former NSTL Director was instrumental in the progress of NSTL. He said NSTL should take up new challenges with clear roadmap for delivery of systems.

Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain said NSTL and DRDO played vital role in achieving self reliance in armed forces. Vice Admiral Jain said Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo, had gone through vigorous tests and passed all user trials. Varunastra will become mainstay of the navy, he said.

NSTL director OR Nandagopan welcomed the gathering. DS & DG (NS&M) Samir V Kamat proposed a vote of thanks.Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, AP chief post master general Colonel M Eleesha, NSTL former directors V Bhujanga Rao, SV Rangarajan, CD Malleswar, other naval officials and NSTL employees were present.Earlier, Naidu was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival for a two-day visit to the city at the airport. Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police RK Meena.