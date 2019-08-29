Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s veiled warning to Pakistan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in an oblique reference to Pakistan said India will never attack anyone first. But if anybody attacks India, it will not remain silent and is capable of giving back a fitting reply. Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Naidu said India was never a warmongering country, but a peace-loving nation. Emphasising that J&K is an integral part of India, Naidu said since 1951, elections were being held in the State.