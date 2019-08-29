Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s veiled warning to Pakistan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in an oblique reference to Pakistan said India will never attack anyone first. But if anybody attacks India, it will not remain silent and is capable of giving back a fitting reply. Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Naidu said India was never a warmongering country, but a peace-loving nation. Emphasising that J&K is an integral part of India, Naidu said since 1951, elections were being held in the State.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
No MS Dhoni in Indian team for T20s against South Africa, fit-again Hardik Pandya back
Modi government to announce two big steps to drive momentum in industry
SC takes cognisance of student going missing after complaining against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand
UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit
'Now we make them here': India joins China as smartphone builder
BMC's tree authority allows cutting of 2700 trees for Metro carshed in Mumbai