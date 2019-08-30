Home States Andhra Pradesh

India must be ready to face any threat: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says a safe and secure environment is necessary for development and growth 

Vice-president M Vekaiah Naidu planting a sapling at SAMEER in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (Photo| EPS, G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

 VISAKHAPATNAM:  Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that India should be wary of threats to national security as it has made giant strides towards development with a booming economy.    While addressing a gathering at Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), Venkaiah said, “Our defence preparedness should be at its peak always.” A safe and secure environment was necessary to promote growth and development, he added. 

Naidu said SAMEER has been at the forefront of research and development (R&D) activities in the areas of electromagnetic interference and compatibility in the country. He said electromagnetic technology can affect rail and road signals. He opined the research of SAMEER should be a role model for all.  Reiterating that the country’s unity, integrity and safety was important, he stressed the need to have faster and greater progress in modern technology. 

The Vice-President, who visited electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and EMI facilities at SAMEER, referred to the EMP’s potential to disrupt, degrade and damage technology and critical infrastructure systems. He said “man-made or naturally occurring EMPs can affect large geographic areas, disrupt elements critical to the nation’s security and prosperity and adversely affect global commerce and stability”. 

Naidu stressed it was crucial that the country develops futuristic defence mechanisms and create EMP-resistant infrastructure to avert threats such as an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack. He said SAMEER experienced in the areas of EMI, EMC and EMP could put its expertise to use in sectors such as defence services, academic institutions, public and private industries. The Vice-President appreciated SAMEER for research in fields of radiofrequency,  microwave, electromagnetic interference, compatibility and pulse (EMI/EMC/EMP), millimetre wave technology and communications among others. 

He said advancement in science and technology and a culture of innovation were of importance for a nation surging forward on the path of inclusive and sustainable development. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said, “The decision was an internal administrative  arrangement.”  Referring to Official Telugu Language Day of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu called upon the people to protect, preserve and promote their respective mother tongues or native languages. He suggested the medium of education should be in local language up to primary level. 

Henceforth, he suggested the state governments issue all orders and communications in the local language. Names of all shops and establishments should be in the local language, he said, adding that necessary steps should be taken for sustaining Telugu language. He said as chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, he changed rules so that MPs should speak only in their mother tongue.

SAMEER Director-General Sulbha Ranade,  programme director B Subba Rao, and officers of Indian Navy were present. Later in the day, the Vice-President left for Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to the city.  He participated in the NSTL Golden Jubilee celebrations. He was given a warm send-off at the Visakhapatnam airport. 

