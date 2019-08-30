Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool man bites friend’s genitals over Rs 100 loan

 A  man bit his friend’s genitals during a drunken brawl over a loan of `100.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A  man bit his friend’s genitals during a drunken brawl over a loan of Rs 100. The incident took place at Joladarasi in Koilkuntla mandal late Wednesday night, but it went viral on Thursday. The injured person was shifted to the Nandyal government hospital.

According to information reaching here, V Venkateswarlu and V Venkata Subbaiah, aged around 40-45 years, are good friends. Venkateswarulu is said to have borrowed Rs 100 from Subbaiah and the latter was asking his friend to repay the money. Venkateswarlu, however, was ignoring his friend’s plea.

On Wednesday night, the two met and, during a friendly chat over drinks, the issue of repayment of the borrowed money came up. This slowly led to a heated argument and soon they were indulging in fisticuffs.
 Subbaiah fell down during the brawl.

Taking advantage of this, Venkateswarlu sat on his friend’s throat and began punching him. Finding himself pinned down to the ground, Subbaiah in an attempt to free himself but the genitals of Venkateswarlu. “We performed surgery and  Venkateswarlu is recovering,’’ a doctor said. Koilkuntla SI Naresh told TNIE that they too got information about the incident through social media and sent his team to the village to inquire into the incident. 

