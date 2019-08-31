Andhra CM orders probe into school uniform ‘scam’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the distribution of school uniforms to students across the State by nodal agency Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO). According to sources, the probe will be carried out by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department. During a review meeting with Tribal and Social Welfare Department officials on Thursday, it came to the Chief Minister’s notice that many students, who are supposed to get three pairs of uniforms, received only a single pair till date. Even after three months of the academic year, a large number of school students are yet to get uniforms.

Moreover, a large number of students haven’t received their three pairs of uniform in the last three years even as the State government cleared the bills submitted by the APCO in the respective years. The Chief Minister ordered a probe into the irregularities and directed the officials to cancel the deal with APCO. Officials also told to take steps to ensure that all eligible students receive all three pairs of uniforms on the first day from next academic year.

In fact, the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) was entrusted with the task of supplying uniforms to students and the SSA gave the contract to APCO in order to help the weavers in the State. However, it was found that the APCO officials are procuring dress material from third parties at an increased rate, thereby failing to serve its purpose. When TNIE enquired about the probe, SSA State project director China Veerabhadrudu said he was unaware of the matter. The State government spends Rs 180 crore for distributing uniforms to 30 lakh school students every year. Each pair costs Rs 200.