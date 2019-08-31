Launch of quality public Distribution System rice supply from Srikakulam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is preparing the ground to roll out the supply of quality rice through Public Distribution System (PDS) from September 6. As announced, the Civil Supplies department will launch the initiative on a pilot basis in Srikakulam.“The date for the launch of the initiative has almost been decided and it will begin from Friday (September 6).

It will most likely be a low profile event,” a top-ranking official said. Earlier the government had planned to launch the programme from September 1, but it has pushed it to a later date, after Vinayaka Chavithi (Monday). CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s schedule is yet to be finalised.

About 15,000 tonnes of rice has been kept ready for distribution in Srikakulam. While the department would start supplying bags with 80 per cent Swarna variety rice and 20 per cent mixed variety from next week, 100 per cent fine quality rice would be distributed in 2020.