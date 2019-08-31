Pawan Kalyan: Where is the need to relocate capital?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan expressed his dissent over the reports that the State government was planning to relocate the capital city and said it will be detrimental to the development of the State as a whole. Pawan Kalyan, who visited different villages in the capital city area on Friday, following requests from farmers, questioned the need for revisiting the drawing board to have a new capital city for the State.

He questioned, “Farmers here have already given their lands for the capital. It was given to the government and not to any party. Where is the need to relocate the capital?” The Jana Sena chief said the YSRC government was duty-bound to give a clarification on the capital city issue.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy must give a statement on whether he wants to keep Amaravati as the capital or not. He also needs to clarify what are the parameters that they considered if he wanted to shift it,” he said.