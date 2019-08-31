Prakasam administration ready to tackle calamities, says collector

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole District collector P Bhaskar has said that the district machinery is ready to tackle natural calamities, such as cyclones, floods and other disasters. He met US Natural Disaster Management Consultant General Jacob D Direman and Counselor Assistant Manasa Gondela at the collectorate here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district has 11 coastal mandals close to the seashore and they are taking measures to protect fishermen and people with the support of available cyclone/flood warning technology and Real-Time Governance Society.

“The officials of revenue, police, fire and panchayat raj departments will help in relief measures and with the support of electricity department, we are able to provide power without interruption,” the collector pointed out.