10 degree, 20 junior colleges to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government has decided to set up 10 degree and 20 junior colleges across the State from the next academic year.The degree colleges will come up at Kurabalakota of Thamballapalle constituency in Chittoor district, three colleges in East Godavari district, including Women’s Degree College in Rajamahendravaram, at Seethanagaram in Rajanagaram Assembly segment and at Kirlampudi in Jaggampeta Assembly segment.

The degree colleges will also come up at Ichchapuram and Kotabommali of Tekkali Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district, Women’s Degree College at Tagarapuvalasa in Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district, Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district, Women’s Degree College in Tadepalligudem and another one at Kovvur in West Godavari district.

Out of the 20 junior colleges, three each will come up in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts, two each in Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and one each in West Godavari and Kadapa districts.