Amit Shah launches ‘Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan’ in Rajahmundry

During his interaction with the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, Shah spoke about the historic significance of Rajamahendravaram, which, he said, is the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP national president Amit Shah launched ‘Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan’, an initiative under which the saffron party would reach out to over 22 crore beneficiaries of various Central government schemes across the country, in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He visited the houses of a few beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the city. Even though a few TDP workers and members of various organisations staged a protest raising slogans such as ‘Amit Shah Go Back’ and ‘ Special Category Status is AP’s right’, the saffron party chief’s visit went off peacefully.

During his interaction with the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, Shah spoke about the historic significance of Rajamahendravaram, which, he said, is the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Those who did not have even a room, now live in a proper house with a toilet. This is because of the PMAY scheme. I urge our karyakartas to go door-to-door to interact with the beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed because of the welfare initiatives of the Centre,” he said, after inaugurating the Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan.

