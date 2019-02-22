BJP urges Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan to take action against CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the State BJP leaders complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan demanding that a suo motto case be filed against the TDP supremo.The BJP also demanded an apology from Naidu to the nation.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, former Chief Secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao said it was objectionable that Naidu, who is holding an important constitutional position, made baseless anti-nationalistic remarks and allegations against PM Modi.

Observing that Naidu’s remarks were nothing short of sedition and an attempt to disintegrate the sovereignty of the country, the BJP, in its representation to the Governor, said, “The remarks and allegations made by Chandrababu Naidu are not just politically motivated. Unfortunately, such remarks and allegations at this crucicial juncture are highly unwarranted and anti-nationalistic.”