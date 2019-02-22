Demand for fire station in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati capital region

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: There is not a single fire station for 29 villages of the Amaravati capital region though its population has increased manifold. Availability of fire services has become all the more necessary with the capital boasting of six small-scale industries, four film theatres, 37 schools, eight colleges, six hostels, Mutyalampalem power plant, AP HC and other prominant offices.

At present, the nearest fire station is at Krosuru, 20 km away from Amaravati. Sattenapalli fire station is 35 km away, Mangalagiri 37 km away and Guntur-1 fire station is 41 km away.In case of emergency, fire tenders are rushed from these places to Amaravati. Amaravati Development Authority chairperson Jasti Veeranjaneyulu has submitted a representation to the director, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services department, saying that a fire station needs to be set up in Amaravati.