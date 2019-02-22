Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao dares Amit Shah for an open debate

In a letter to Shah, the minister said the ignorance of the BJP chief was exposed by his remarks that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came to power under the image of Narendra Modi.

Published: 22nd February 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao (File Photo| PTI & ENS)

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the claims of BJP national president Amit Shah that the Centre has implemented 90 per cent of the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao challenged the former for an open debate on the same.

In a letter to Shah, the minister said the ignorance of the BJP chief was exposed by his remarks that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came to power under the image of Narendra Modi. “In fact, the BJP won four Assembly seats with the support of the TDP. BJP lost its deposit in more than 100 Assembly seats in Telangana,” he said.

