Senior Congress leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy to join TDP on February 28

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy will join the ruling TDP at a public meeting at Kodumur town on February 28 in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Kotla will formally resign from the Congress on Friday, the day when the AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to Tirupati. Suryaprakash Reddy is likely to be fielded from Kurnool Lok Sabha seat by the TDP.

The Kurnool strongman, who was reportedly unhappy with the Congress’ decision to go it alone in the elections, recently met Naidu. Though it is learnt that he held discussions with Naidu on the possible number of seats to be allotted to his family, Reddy said he had discussed three projects with the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, the government released GOs to take up the said projects. Suryaprakash Reddy said he was happy with the government releasing GOs to construct irrigation projects such as Vedavathi, Gundrevula and LLC pipeline in the district which were brought to the notice of the CM by him.