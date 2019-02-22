TDP selects candidates for assembly seats under Rajampet Lok sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finalising the names of candidates ahead of release of poll notification, as announced earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have selected candidates for five Assembly segments out of the seven falling under Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency.

Three Assembly segments from Kadapa district and four from Chittoor district fall under the Rajampet parliamentary constituency. After holding a meeting with various leaders under Rajampet and Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday evening, Naidu is learnt to have cleared the candidates’ names for five seats, including Rajampet, Rayachoti, Railway Kodur, Piler and Punganur, and to announce the names of candidates for Madanapalle and Thamballapalle segments soon.

The names cleared by Naidu include those of former MLC B Chengalrayudu (Rajampet), Ramesh Reddy (Rayachoti), Narasimha Prasad (Railway Kodur), NK Kumar Reddy (Pileru) and Anusha Reddy (Punganoor).

Sources said the name of sitting TDP MLA from Thamballapalle G Shankar Yadav was not cleared and a clarity over the same will come when the Madanapalle candidate’s name is announced. However, they said that one of the two seats will be allocated for Backward Classes (BCs).

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said the process of declaring the candidates will be continued in the coming days as Naidu is keen on announcing candidates for a majority of the Assembly segments before the EC issues the notification.

Stating that Naidu has embarked upon organising district-wise meetings and completed the exercise with regard to Krishna and Kadapa districts, he said after eliciting the opinion of party leaders, survey reports and feedback on the candidates, he will take a final decision.