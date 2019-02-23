Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP might complain to Election Commission against Annadata Sukhibhava fund misuse: GVL

The MP claimed CM Naidu is ready to claim the credit for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has said that his party is contemplating complaining to the Election Commission of India against the TDP for allegedly transfering the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme money to the people who are not farmers. He also alleged that TDP has only been pasting the stickers of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on all the Central government schemes in a bid to claim credit. 

The BJP national spokesperson also reiterated that the Centre has facilitated and sanctioned projects/investments worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore, of which only Rs 2.44 lakh crore was through devolution of funds and the rest was granted by the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing the media on Friday, GVL said that his party members interacted with farmers of Machilipatnam, who informed that certain farmers were not included in the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme and that the government was extending the benefits only to party supporters and those hailing from the same community. “The TDP is depositing money in the accounts of people who are not farmers, but are party supporters. It is a means of buying their votes ahead of the polls? We are planning to complain to the ECI,” he added.

GVL claimed Naidu is ready to claim the credit for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. “He knows that Rs 2,000 would be credited to every farmer’s account in a week or so. He will transfer some amount into those accounts and attempt to claim the credit,” he noted.

