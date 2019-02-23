Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gandhiji’s ideals are relevant even in changing times, says President Ram Nath Kovind

The President was all praise for Swarna Bharat Trust, which stresses the use of science, technology, and innovation in helping the rural communities. 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presents a memento to President Ram Nath Kovind in Nellore on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: President of India Ram Nath Kovind said ideals of the Father of the Nation are still relevant and will continue to be so in the future. However, with changing times, it is important to renew the methods to achieve those ideals. 

Participating as the chief guest of the 18th-anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust, run by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s family in Nellore on Friday, he said, “To enhance the quality and dignity of life, one must work for those people who reside in villages and toil in farms.”  

Stating that the Vice-President is a sensitive human being, Kovind called him Ajatasatru for having a large number of friends during his life. Recalling his experiences during his travels across the country and interacting with people from all walks of life, the President said farmers were benefiting from the government’s initiative to provide soil health cards. 

“How does this initiative work? The chemical composition of every smallholding is carefully analysed. Need for specific nutrients and suitability for specific crops is assessed. Then, all the data is recorded with the help of soil health card,” he explained, adding it is very beneficial to the farmers. 

