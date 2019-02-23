HC summons MAUD principal secretary in contempt of court case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of court orders, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy on Friday directed the principal secretary to municipal administration Aravind Kumar to appear in person before the court on March 22 for non-compliance of earlier orders of the court in a service matter. The judge issued Form-1 notice to the IAS officer for personal appearance.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy was passing the order in the contempt case filed by Amarasimha Reddy, a public health worker in GHMC, seeking action against the respondent authorities for willful disobedience of the orders passed by the court in August 2017.

Earlier, the petitioner approached the AP Administrative Tribunal complaining that the GHMC had not considered his plea to regularise his services either from the date of initial appointment or from the date of completion of five years.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Justice Rajasheker Reddy expressed displeasure with the authorities for not responding to the notices issued earlier in the case. It has been more than a year that the orders of the court were not implemented, the judge pointed out and issued Form-1 notice to the principal secretary for appearance.