Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kerala Tourism officials in Visakhapatnam; to woo tourists with new campaign

Kerala tourism officials read out the message of Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran at the meeting.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism department cultural show in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Kerala government is all set to embark on an aggressive marketing campaign to reposition the State on the tourism map of the country, more so with the inauguration of the Kannur International airport recently. Kerala Tourism officials are in Visakhapatnam now, looking forward to making the partnership meets to be held later this month at Chennai and Madurai successful. 

"Now we are going to embark on another ambitious marketing campaign in 2019, with a series of partnership meets being organised in 10 cities across India," said deputy director of Kerala Tourism, Muralidharan. He was speaking at an interactive meet of the higher officials of the Kerala State Tourism department with city media representatives that ended on a colourful cultural feast here on Friday. 

The Kerala Tourism department officials explained to the media persons the uniqueness of the State’s tourism sector and said that Kerala government was planning for further development of tourism there. 

With the inauguration of the Kannur International airport, Kerala is now perhaps the only State in India to have four international airports. Now, Kannur is gearing up to find a place on tourist itineraries.

Kerala tourism officials read out the message of Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran at the meeting. "With the inauguration of the Kannur International Airport, the world can now wake up to the wonders of Malabar. Kerala tourism will leverage upon the established destinations in north Kerala, such as Bekal and Wayanad while giving thrust to lesser-known micro destinations in Kannur and Kasaragod districts,” said Surendran.

Promoting tourism
* With cultural events such as the Nishagandhi Dance Festival and the popular Kochi Muziris Biennale going on, Kerala is all set to welcome art aficionados
* The fifth edition of the immensely popular Kochi Muziris Biennale is underway in Kochi
* The State endorses the tour down the dreamy lanes of Fort Kochi and a pilgrimage to this biennial, which have changed the landscape of contemporary Indian art and have helped turn Kochi, into the art capital of India
* The Kochi Muziris Biennale will run till March 29

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Tourism Marketing campaign Kerala Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp