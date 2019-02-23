Kerala Tourism officials in Visakhapatnam; to woo tourists with new campaign

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Kerala government is all set to embark on an aggressive marketing campaign to reposition the State on the tourism map of the country, more so with the inauguration of the Kannur International airport recently. Kerala Tourism officials are in Visakhapatnam now, looking forward to making the partnership meets to be held later this month at Chennai and Madurai successful.

"Now we are going to embark on another ambitious marketing campaign in 2019, with a series of partnership meets being organised in 10 cities across India," said deputy director of Kerala Tourism, Muralidharan. He was speaking at an interactive meet of the higher officials of the Kerala State Tourism department with city media representatives that ended on a colourful cultural feast here on Friday.

The Kerala Tourism department officials explained to the media persons the uniqueness of the State’s tourism sector and said that Kerala government was planning for further development of tourism there.

With the inauguration of the Kannur International airport, Kerala is now perhaps the only State in India to have four international airports. Now, Kannur is gearing up to find a place on tourist itineraries.

Kerala tourism officials read out the message of Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran at the meeting. "With the inauguration of the Kannur International Airport, the world can now wake up to the wonders of Malabar. Kerala tourism will leverage upon the established destinations in north Kerala, such as Bekal and Wayanad while giving thrust to lesser-known micro destinations in Kannur and Kasaragod districts,” said Surendran.

Promoting tourism

* With cultural events such as the Nishagandhi Dance Festival and the popular Kochi Muziris Biennale going on, Kerala is all set to welcome art aficionados

* The fifth edition of the immensely popular Kochi Muziris Biennale is underway in Kochi

* The State endorses the tour down the dreamy lanes of Fort Kochi and a pilgrimage to this biennial, which have changed the landscape of contemporary Indian art and have helped turn Kochi, into the art capital of India

* The Kochi Muziris Biennale will run till March 29