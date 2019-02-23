PM Modi should be ashamed for not granting SCS to AP: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “posing and smiling” for a documentary on himself even three and a half hours after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Modi should be ashamed of his behaviour.

Addressing a well attended public meeting in the temple town on Friday evening, Rahul said Modi should also be ashamed of himself for not according Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh as promised.

Stating that the most important thing in leadership and politics is a person’s word, he said if one does not have commitment to what he said then the word is worthless. Describing provision of SCS to AP as a commitment of a Prime Minister on behalf of over a billion people in the country, he said it should be fulfilled. “I want to make it clear to everyone in AP and the country that if Congress comes to power at the Centre, no force in the world could stop it from giving SCS to AP,” he vowed.

Portraying Modi as a liar and an unreliable person, the Congress chief said during a meeting in Tirupati five years ago, the Prime Minister promised SCS for AP for not five years but 10 years. He promised Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of everyone, 2 lakh jobs, remunerative price for farm produce, make in India, clean India, startup India, and several other things.

“His every single statement is a lie. He asked you to make him chowkidar and not Prime Minister. But today, that very chowkidar has become a chor,” he alleged. Mocking the BJP’s previous election slogan ‘Ache Din Ayenge’, Rahul Gandhi said good days were for corporates and cited Rafale scam, which benefited Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore.

Scaling up his criticism of Modi for his “insensitiveness” after the Pulwama terror attack, Rahul Gandhi said the people who call themselves nationalists, failed to respond when 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. “The Prime Minister of India, who calls himself a nationalist was sitting in a national park getting a movie made on himself. He posed in front of the camera, smiling. He didn’t feel the pain and suffering of the families of our youngsters, who sacrificed their lives,” he said.

After arriving at Tirupati by a special flight, Rahul Gandhi trekked to Tirumala from Alipiri and offered prayers at Venkateswara temple. Rahul treks to Tirumala Taking everyone by surprise, Rahul Gandhi completed his trek to Tirumala from Alipiri in just 1 hour and 50 minutes on Friday.