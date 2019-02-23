Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP aspirants in AP upset over denial of tickets

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Candidate selection by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for the ensuing elections has left many ticket aspirants in the party disappointed. 

TDP district president R Srinivasulu Reddy, B Hari Prasad, Durga Prasad, BC leader Balakrishna Yadav and Minority leader Subhan Basha aspired for TDP tickets to contest from the Kadapa Assembly constituency. But Chandrababu Naidu allocated the ticket to Ashrif, son of former minister Ahmadullah, which disappointed all the aspirants.

There are 10 Assembly segments and two Lok Sabha seats in the district. Kadapa LS seat was allocated to Minister C Adinarayana Reddy. The selection of candidates for Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Mydukur and Pulivendula Assembly constituencies has been completed. 

The TDP leadership will now focus on Proddatur and Badvel Assembly segments and announce the names of candidates for these seats soon. The candidates, who failed to get tickets, alleged that district in-charge minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, R Srinivasulu Reddy and Minister C Adinarayana Reddy provided wrong information to the TDP leadership so they were denied tickets.

There was a tough competition between former MLC P Narasimha Reddy and former MLA G Veerasiva Reddy for ticket to contest from the Kamalapuram constituency. Ignoring the two leaders, the TDP leadership has announced the name of Putta Narasimha Reddy. Veerasiva Reddy rushed to Amaravati and explained his version to the Chief Minister and urged him to allocate ticket. The TDP leadership allocated Mydukur constituency to TTD Board Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav. 

In fact, KL Ravindra Reddy was said initially to have been allocated the Mydukur ticket as he was joining the TDP. But, in a big surprise to all, the Mydukur ticket was allocated to Sudhakar Yadav.

SV Satish Kumar Reddy was allocated ticket to contest from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.  

N Varadarajulu Reddy and M Linga Reddy are vying for Proddatur constituency and lobbying for ticket. TDP district president R Srinivasulu Reddy said that dissatisfaction among those who did not get ticket is natural. The Chief Minister would convene a meeting to pacify the dissidents. 

