Upgradation of Seethampeta, Saluru CHCs gets AP government nod

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With nod given by the State government for upgradation of the community health centre (CHC) at Seethampeta from 30 to 100 beds, tribal people can now obtain advanced medical facilities and even services rendered by specialist doctors. 

Although it is a CHC, about 250 outpatients and more than 20 inpatients get registered daily. The number of outpatients at the Seethampeta CHC is similar to that in the area hospitals and sometimes even more. People of Bhamini, Kotturu and Palakonda depend on the Seethampeta CHC. 

In emergency cases, patients are referred to RIMS in Srikakulam due to lack of specialist doctors and emergency services at the CHC. Even pregnancy-related critical cases are also being referred to the RIMS. On an average, about 250 outpatients and more than 20 inpatients report daily at the CHC, said ENV Naresh, the CHC medical officer and deputy DM&HO. 

The Saluru CHC, located in the purview of Parvathipuram ITDA, has also got government nod for upgradation to 100 beds. With the addition of substantial number of beds to the CHCs in the tribal areas, people living in the vicinity will now get advanced medical services.

