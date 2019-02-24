None in my family will enter politics: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will undertake a whirlwind tour to create awareness about India’s rich cultural and tradition and heritage as well as meet scientists and farmers.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a medical camp at Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam here on Saturday, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he plans to learn about the research work taken up by scientists across the country and also interact with farmers.

No person in my family would enter politics and will only involve themselves in social work taken up by Swarna Bharat Trust, he added.

He also exhorted political parties to announce what they would do for their Mother Tongue in their manifestos. “People have to pressure political parties into contributing to their Mother Tongue,” he said.