Home States Andhra Pradesh

None in my family will enter politics: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

 No person in my family would enter politics and will only involve themselves in social work taken up by Swarna Bharat Trust, he added.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife at Tirupati Airport on their way back to New Delhi on Friday morning | Madhav k

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will undertake a whirlwind tour to create awareness about India’s rich cultural and tradition and heritage as well as meet scientists and farmers.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a medical camp at Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam here on Saturday, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he plans to learn about the research work taken up by scientists across the country and also interact with farmers. 

No person in my family would enter politics and will only involve themselves in social work taken up by Swarna Bharat Trust, he added.

He also exhorted political parties to announce what they would do for their Mother Tongue in their manifestos. “People have to pressure political parties into contributing to their Mother Tongue,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President Swarna Bharat Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp